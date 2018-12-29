Maclise Returns to Jacksonville
December 29, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
Jacksonville, FL- The Jacksonville Icemen, proud affiliate of the NHL Winnipeg Jets and AHL Manitoba Moose, today announced that Cam Maclise has been reassigned to Jacksonville by Manitoba.
Maclise, 26, skated in 10 games for the Moose so far this season. The 6-foot-3, 201-pound forward recorded 11 points (6G, 5A) in 17 games for the Icemen before being recalled by Manitoba earlier this month. The Camrose, AB product spent last season entirely with the Moose, notching 13 points (7G, 6A) in 67 games in his rookie campaign.
The Icemen close out a three-game series with the Solar Bears tonight in Orlando at 7:00 p.m. The series is currently split after two games in Jacksonville.
