MacLeod, McKernan Earn AHL Promotions

December 29, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Hershey Bears announced Saturday that defenseman John MacLeod has been recalled from the South Carolina Stingrays. In addition, the Bears have also signed South Carolina defenseman Kevin McKernan to a professional tryout agreement.

MacLeod, 22, is under contract with Hershey for the 2018-19 season and is in his rookie season after playing four years at Boston University. In 21 games with South Carolina, the Dracut, Mass. native has four points on a goal and three assists with a +2 rating. During his collegiate career, MacLeod appeared in 119 career games with the Terriers, scoring 22 points (5 goals, 17 assists).

The 6-foot-2, 192-pound defender is a product of the United States National Team Development Program and won a gold medal with Team USA at the U18 World Championships in 2014 before being selected in the 2nd round of the 2014 NHL Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

McKernan has played in all 32 Stingrays contests this season, posting 17 points on four goals and 13 assists while leading the team with a +8 rating. The rookie blueliner from Millbury, Mass., signed with the Stingrays after being acquired in a trade from Fort Wayne at the conclusion of the 2017-18 season. He finished last season with the Komets after completing his senior year at Quinnipiac University and suited up for nine regular season games with Fort Wayne as well as eight playoff contests in the Komets' run to the Western Conference Finals in the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

While attending Quinnipiac, McKernan played in 138 games over four seasons and scored 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists). The 5-foot-11, 192-pound defender was also part of the Bobcats' Frozen Four appearance and run to the National Championship game in 2016.

