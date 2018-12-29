Brady Norrish Returns to Steelheads from Texas

BOISE, Idaho - Defenseman Brady Norrish has been assigned to the Idaho Steelheads by the Texas Stars (AHL), Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced Saturday.

Norrish, 25, returns to Idaho following 13 games played with AHL Texas this season, posting one goal and four assists for five points. The Strongfield, Sask., native was recalled by Texas on November 10 and signed to an AHL contract following 13 games with the Steelheads, totaling four goals and seven assists for 11 points with a plus-three rating. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound defenseman sits tied for second on the team in power play points with two goals and three assists for five points and returns with an active four-game point streak of five points (two goals, three assists).

Norrish made his professional debut with the Steelheads on October 12 and joined the Steelheads following a four-year collegiate career at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT).

The Steelheads meet the Rapid City Rush tonight at 7:05 p.m. from Rushmore Plaza Civic Center for the second of three games this weekend.

The Steelheads meet the Rapid City Rush tonight at 7:05 p.m. from Rushmore Plaza Civic Center for the second of three games this weekend.

