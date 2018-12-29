Allen Americans Game Capsule

December 29, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen Americans (7-24-0-2; 16 points) at Utah Grizzlies (16-7-3-1; 36 points) 8:05 pm MST

The Allen Americans return to Salt Lake City, Utah for the second and last time during the regular season. The Americans were swept by the Utah Grizzlies on Thanksgiving week, which included two shutouts. The Americans play three games before the calendar year comes to an end. Allen is last in the Mountain Division. Friday's postponed game has been rescheduled for this Sunday afternoon at 1:00 pm CST.

Last Game:

The Americans couldn't hold a 3-2 third period lead against the league's top team, the Cincinnati Cyclones, falling 4-3 at Allen Event Center. The Americans played well in all three games against Cincinnati, minus one bad period in the series opener. Spencer Asuchak scored twice in defeat.

Americans Notables:

Americans forward Zach Pochiro is on a ten-game point streak (8 goals, 8 assists - 16 points).

Zach Pochiro is 15th overall in the league in scoring with 29 points.

Zach Pochiro is third in the league with seven power play goals.

Alex Breton is tied for fourth in the ECHL with ten power play assists.

Alex Breton is tenth in the league in Rookie Points with 23.

Utah Notables

*Caleb Herbert leads the league in scoring with 38 points.

Cole Ully is eighth in the league in scoring with 33 points.

*Caleb Herbert is second in the league with 19 goals.

Joe Cannata is the sixth ranked goaltender in the league with a 2.44 goals-against average.

Teigan Zahn is third in the league with 77 penalty minutes.

*Recalled by Colorado AHL

Final Thoughts

The Americans are 1-9-0 in their last ten games.

Utah is under .500 at 4-5-0-1 in their last ten games.

The Americans are second overall in the ECHL, averaging 21.00 penalty minutes per game.

Utah is 9-3-1-0 at home this season, including three wins against the Americans.

Allen is 4-3-0-1 in games where they score first.

Americans Next Home Game:

Monday, December 31st vs. Tulsa

Time: 6:05 pm CST

Venue: Allen Event Center

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 29, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.