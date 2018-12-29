ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Wheeling's Brad Drobot has been suspended for four games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #401, Wheeling at Kalamazoo, on Dec. 28.

Drobot was assessed a match penalty for illegal check to the head under Rule #48.5 at 8:40 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Drobot will miss Wheeling's games vs. Reading (Dec. 31), vs. Toledo (Jan. 3), at Indy (Jan. 4) and at Toledo (Jan. 5).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

