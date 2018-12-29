MacDonald's Hat Trick Paces Gladiators Past Norfolk 3-1

DULUTH, GA -- Justin MacDonald tallied three goals on Saturday Night as the Atlanta Gladiators topped the Norfolk Admirals 3-1 Saturday Night at Infinite Energy Arena.

Atlanta got on the board first with a five-on-three goal from Justin MacDonald. MacDonald gathered the puck in the right circle and skated between the circles and fired off a wrister that fluttered over the shoulder of Ty Reichenbach to give Atlanta a 1-0 lead at 10:17 of the first.

Norfolk tied the game on a power-play goal from Luke Nogard. Jalen Smereck started the breakout of the Norfolk zone after an Atlanta clear from their own end. Smereck played a cross-ice pass to John Gustafsson who fed an outlet pass to Luke Nogard who skated in on a two-on-one. Nogard kept the puck and fired home a wrister that beat Sean Bonar on the glove side to tie the game at one at 15:19 of the first period.

Atlanta went back in front eight minutes into the second period with another goal from Justin MacDonald. Vytal Cote played the puck from behind the net and played the puck out to MacDonald in the right circle. MacDonald found the puck and was able to beat Reichenbach under the pad to give Atlanta a 2-1 lead.

Atlanta added the final goal with less than a minute remaining in the middle frame with a third goal from MacDonald. MacDonald picked up a loose puck just below the left wing circle and carved a tough angled shot high into the net to complete the hat trick and give Atlanta a 3-1 lead.

Sean Bonar was stellar, making 37 saves on 38 shots and gets the win, while Ty Reichenbach made 29 saves on 32 shots for Norfolk.

Three Stars

1 Justin MacDonald (ATL) - 3 goals

2 Sean Bonar (ATL) - 38 Saves

3 Brett McKenzie (ATL) - 1 assist

Box Score / Game Sheet

The two teams will meet again on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 p.m. Fans can tune in to the game broadcast on Mixlr or on ECHl.TV

