Cyclones Close out 2018 Road Schedule with Win

December 29, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Ft. Wayne, IN - The Cincinnati Cyclones (21-6-2-2) collected a 5-2 win over the Ft. Wayne Komets on Saturday night, in their road finale of 2018. Forward Pascal Aquin led the way with a pair of goals, while forwards Alex Wideman and Nate Mitton , along with defenseman Eric Knodel, tallied the goals for the Cyclones.

It only took Cincinnati 2:01 to find the back of the net when Aquin came down the right side and wristed in a shot past Ft. Wayne goaltender Lukas Hafnerto put the Cyclones on top, 1-0. Ft. Wayne was not deterred and evened the game up, 1-1, at the 11:10 mark on a power play tally from forward J.C. Campagna, his 15thgoal of the season.

The 1-1 tie held up throughout the remainder of the first period, and in the second the Cyclones turned up the offensive pressure and took a 2-1 lead 6:38 in while on the power play when Wideman took a pass from forward Myles Powell and ripped a shot past Hafner from the right side to put Cincinnati back on top.

The Cyclones extended their lead to a pair roughly eight minutes later when Aquin blasted a shot from the high slot that hit traffic in front and trickled into the net to give Cincinnati a 3-1 advantage. The 'Clones capped off their monster period while shorthanded, as Mitton came racing down the left side, turned the corner on a defender, and slid the puck past Hafner to give Cincinnati a 4-1 lead through 40 minutes.

The Komets cut their deficit to 4-2 when defenseman Cody Sol scored 8:25 into the final frame, however Cincinnati put it away with 4:44 to play on a power play point shot from Knodel that wound up in the back of the net to seal the Cyclones' 5-2 win. Cincinnati outshot the Komets, 29-20, with goaltender Michael Houser steering aside 18 in the victory. Cincinnati wraps up 2018 at home on Monday evening against the Toledo Walleye. Face-off is slated for 6:05pm ET.

