Beast Break out in the Third, End Fuel's Winning Streak

December 29, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel's (16-14-0-0) winning streak was halted at three games as the Brampton Beast (13-16-2-1) used a big third period to steal a 5-2 victory Saturday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The Beast outscored Indy 4-1 in the final frame to bust open a 1-1 deadlock, including three goals in a span of 1:25. The Fuel closed out their weekend homestand with a 2-1 record, while the Beast snapped a six-game skid with the victory.

In what was a tightly-contested game through the first 40 minutes, Brampton took control with three rapid strikes in the first five minutes of the third period. Forward Nathan Todd broke the tie in favor of the visitors at 3:36, beating Fuel goaltender Jason Pawloski (26 saves) with a spin-around wrist shot from the left face-off dot. The Beast doubled their lead at 4:47 when Matt Petgrave capped off a tic-tac-toe passing play by Anthony Beauregard and Jackson Leef. Just 14 seconds after Petgrave's goal, David Vallorani found Todd open for a one-timer from the left circle to complete the three-goal deluge.

Defenseman Austin McEneny stretched Brampton's lead to 5-1 at 12:14 of the final frame, firing a point shot that found its way through Pawloski. The Fuel did get one back in the final two minutes of regulation with Mathew Thompson's seventh goal of the season, but the Beast had all the cushion they needed for the victory.

Riding the momentum of two decisive wins over Central Division opponents over the previous two days, Indy started Saturday's contest strong, opening the scoring just 54 seconds into play. Defenseman Alex Brooks fired a shot from the right point that evaded Beast netminder Austin Lotz (20 saves).

Brampton evened the score late in the opening frame with a goal from former Fuel forward Anthony Beauregard. Forward Francois Beauchemin froze Pawloski and an Indy defender with a fake shot before sliding a pass to Beauregard off of the right goal post.

Both teams had several chances to take the lead in the second period, but Pawloski and Lotz stopped nine and seven shots respectively to send the game into the final frame at a stalemate.

Neither side was able to find the net on the power play; Indy was 0-for-3 with the extra man while Brampton finished the game 0-for-2.

After playing three games in three nights, the Fuel get Sunday off before hitting the road for a New Year's Eve matinee in Kalamazoo. The critical divisional matchup with the Wings is scheduled for a 3 p.m. puck drop from Wings Event Center.

