Darik Angeli Returns from AHL Tucson
December 29, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, ECHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced Saturday that forward Darik Angeli has been returned to the team by the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Angeli, 28, returns to the Admirals where he has recorded 15 points (4g, 11a) in 23 games played this season. Angeli logged an assist in four appearances during his recent call-up with Tucson.
Angeli finished third in scoring for the Admirals last season with 46 points (21g, 25a). The 6-3, 198-pound forward has registered 107 points (47g, 60a) in 200 career ECHL games. During the 2015-16 season, Angeli appeared in 11 AHL contests split between the Portland Pirates and Manitoba Moose, logging three points.
Angeli is expected to be available for Saturday's game at Atlanta. Game time is set for 7:35 p.m. Fans can tune in on Mixlr or on ECHl.TV
Upcoming Home Games & Promotions
Wednesday, January 9, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.
Friday, January 11, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, January 12, vs, Orlando, 7:00 p.m. -- Sci-Fi / Zombie Night
Coming Soon: Pink in the Rink presented by Cavalier Auto Group, take place on Saturday, January 19 against Jacksonville.
Norfolk Admirals forward Darik Angeli (right)
