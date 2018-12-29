Darik Angeli Returns from AHL Tucson

December 29, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, ECHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced Saturday that forward Darik Angeli has been returned to the team by the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Angeli, 28, returns to the Admirals where he has recorded 15 points (4g, 11a) in 23 games played this season. Angeli logged an assist in four appearances during his recent call-up with Tucson.

Angeli finished third in scoring for the Admirals last season with 46 points (21g, 25a). The 6-3, 198-pound forward has registered 107 points (47g, 60a) in 200 career ECHL games. During the 2015-16 season, Angeli appeared in 11 AHL contests split between the Portland Pirates and Manitoba Moose, logging three points.

Angeli is expected to be available for Saturday's game at Atlanta. Game time is set for 7:35 p.m. Fans can tune in on Mixlr or on ECHl.TV

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Wednesday, January 9, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 11, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 12, vs, Orlando, 7:00 p.m. -- Sci-Fi / Zombie Night

Coming Soon: Pink in the Rink presented by Cavalier Auto Group, take place on Saturday, January 19 against Jacksonville. The game will be played on pink ice and pink jerseys. Wear your pink as raise awareness for breast cancer prevention and research.

Admirals Ticket Information

Single Game Tickets may be purchased at the Scope Box Office, or online at Ticketmaster.com

Discounted Group Tickets: Bring your group of 10 or more to a game at a discounted price! Group tickets are available for all home games. Fundraising opportunities are also available.

2018-19 Ticket Packages are Currently on Sale! The Admirals offer flexible partial plans that will best fit your schedule and budget! To view pricing and benefits of all available ticket packages CLICK HERE

For more information regarding ticket options, or Norfolk Admirals Hockey, visit NorfolkAdmirals.com or call the Admirals office at (757) 640-1212!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 29, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.