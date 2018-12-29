G Ben Halford Signed by San Antonio (AHL)
December 29, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Goalie Ben Halford has been signed to a PTO by the San Antonio Rampage (AHL).
Halford, 25, is a native of Lenox, Massachusetts, and played collegiately at Princeton University. He joined the Kansas City Mavericks out of camp this fall and has played 8 games for the Mavericks during the 2018-19 campaign, with a 2.77 GAA and .910 save percentage.
Kevin St. Pierre will serve as the Mavericks emergency backup goaltender tonight when the team travels to Wichita to take on the Thunder.
The Mavs return to home ice at the Eye on New Year's Eve for a 7:05pm puck drop against Wichita.
