Matthew Spencer Reassigned to Solar Bears

December 29, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Matthew Spencer to Orlando from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Spencer, 21, has five points (1g-4a) and 12 penalty minutes in 11 games with Orlando this season after a previous assignment. The 6-foot-2, 204-pound blueliner also has one assist in seven games with Syracuse.

Tampa Bay's second-round selection (#44 overall) in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft has 14 points (4g-10a) and 38 penalty minutes in 72 career professional games.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back on home ice tonight as the club faces the Jacksonville Icemen at 7 p.m. at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets to the game.

Festive Four Packs presented by CenturyLink:

Celebrate the holiday season with a Festive Four Pack, presented by CenturyLink! Pick any four games and get $65 dollars in gift certificates to Dick's Sporting Goods, Duffy's Sports Grill, QDOBA Mexican Eats and a FREE center ice ticket to the Saturday, Dec. 29 game against the Jacksonville Icemen! Packs start as low as $69.99.

2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:

The 2018-19 Orlando Solar Bears season is presented by XYMOPrint, Orlando's digital printing experts. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.

2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:

Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale! Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:

Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 29, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.