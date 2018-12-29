ECHL Transactions - December 29
December 29, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 29, 2018:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Brandon Lubin, D
Joe Widmar, F
Rapid City:
Quintin Lisoway, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Mitch Maloney, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Breton, D placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Jared Ross, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Luke Stork, F added to active roster (traded from Wichita)
Brampton:
Add Storm Phaneuf, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Mike Folkes, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Austin McEneny, D activated from reserve
Delete Mathieu Gagnon, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Charlie McAninch, G added as EBUG
Delete Jonas Johansson, G recalled to Rochester by Buffalo
Add Judd Peterson, F activated from Injured Reserve [12/28]
Fort Wayne:
Add Luke Richardson, G added as EBUG
Add Cody Sol, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add J.C. Campagna, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Alex Zion, G released as EBUG
Idaho:
Add Brady Norrish, D assigned by Texas
Kansas City:
Delete Ben Halford, G loaned to San Antonio
Manchester:
Add Craig Wyszomirski, D returned from loan to Ontario
Add Tony Cameranesi, F returned from loan to Utica
Add Danny Tirone, G activated from reserve
Delete Joe Masonius, D placed on reserve
Delete Justin Agosta, D placed on reserve
Delete Chris Driedger, G recalled by Springfield
Norfolk:
Add Darik Angeli, F assigned by Tucson
Delete Chase Harrison, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/22)
Orlando:
Add Matthew Spencer, D assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Delete Myles McGurty, D placed on reserve
Delete Alex Schoenborn, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/22)
Rapid City:
Add Michael Bitzer, G activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Parks, G placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Bo Pieper, F activated from reserve [12/28]
Delete Tyler Bird, F placed on reserve [12/28]
South Carolina:
Delete John MacLeod, D recalled by Hershey
Delete Kevin McKernan, D loaned to Hershey
Toledo:
Add Tyler Spezia, F returned from loan to Grand Rapids
Add Trevor Hamilton, D assigned by Grand Rapids
Delete Kevin Tansey, D loaned to Stockton
Utah:
Delete Nolan DeJong, D loaned to Colorado (AHL)
Wheeling:
Delete Tyler Green, G released as EBUG
