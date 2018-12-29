ECHL Transactions - December 29

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 29, 2018:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Brandon Lubin, D

Joe Widmar, F

Rapid City:

Quintin Lisoway, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Mitch Maloney, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Breton, D placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Jared Ross, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Luke Stork, F added to active roster (traded from Wichita)

Brampton:

Add Storm Phaneuf, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Mike Folkes, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Austin McEneny, D activated from reserve

Delete Mathieu Gagnon, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Charlie McAninch, G added as EBUG

Delete Jonas Johansson, G recalled to Rochester by Buffalo

Add Judd Peterson, F activated from Injured Reserve [12/28]

Fort Wayne:

Add Luke Richardson, G added as EBUG

Add Cody Sol, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add J.C. Campagna, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Alex Zion, G released as EBUG

Idaho:

Add Brady Norrish, D assigned by Texas

Kansas City:

Delete Ben Halford, G loaned to San Antonio

Manchester:

Add Craig Wyszomirski, D returned from loan to Ontario

Add Tony Cameranesi, F returned from loan to Utica

Add Danny Tirone, G activated from reserve

Delete Joe Masonius, D placed on reserve

Delete Justin Agosta, D placed on reserve

Delete Chris Driedger, G recalled by Springfield

Norfolk:

Add Darik Angeli, F assigned by Tucson

Delete Chase Harrison, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/22)

Orlando:

Add Matthew Spencer, D assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Myles McGurty, D placed on reserve

Delete Alex Schoenborn, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/22)

Rapid City:

Add Michael Bitzer, G activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Parks, G placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Bo Pieper, F activated from reserve [12/28]

Delete Tyler Bird, F placed on reserve [12/28]

South Carolina:

Delete John MacLeod, D recalled by Hershey

Delete Kevin McKernan, D loaned to Hershey

Toledo:

Add Tyler Spezia, F returned from loan to Grand Rapids

Add Trevor Hamilton, D assigned by Grand Rapids

Delete Kevin Tansey, D loaned to Stockton

Utah:

Delete Nolan DeJong, D loaned to Colorado (AHL)

Wheeling:

Delete Tyler Green, G released as EBUG

