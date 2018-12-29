Last Minute Goal Leads Bears Past IceMen 3-2
December 29, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
With only 51 seconds left in a tie game, the Solar Bears were able to bury a loose puck to win a nail-biter in Orlando. After a scoreless second, Kris Newbury was given Jacksonville's first penalty shot of the season and fired a quick shot past Corbin Boes to tie the game at 7:16 in the third. Jacksonville didn't have time to answer the last minute goal by Orlando, dropping the first game of an eleven game road stint.
FINAL: Jacksonville 2 - Orlando 3
SCORING 1 2 3 T
Orlando 2 0 1 3
Jacksonville 1 0 1 2
SHOTS 1 2 3 T
Orlando 16 14 14 44
Jacksonville 9 6 9 24
PP PIMS
Orlando 1 / 6 12 min / 7 inf
Jacksonville 0 / 4 26 min / 9 inf
Pd Team Time Goal, Assists Type
1st ORL 8:25 Spencer (McAuley, Monfredo)
1st ORL 12:08 Donaghey (Brodzinski, McAuley) PP
1st JAX 14:04 Fortier (Lalancette, Cederholm)
3rd JAX 7:16 Newbury PS
3rd ORL 19:09 McAuley (Olson, Foget)
Three Stars
1. ORL - McAuley
2. ORL - Donaghey
3. ORL - Boes
Ice Cubes
--Tanner Jaillet stopped 41 shots in the loss.
--Maxime Fortier has seven points (3G, 4A) in his last four games, while Kris Newbury has six (4G, 2A).
--Tonight was game one of an 11-game, four-week road stint for Jacksonville.
--The Icemen are 0-7-0 on the road when held to two goals or fewer.
Next Game(s)
Friday, January 4 at Newfoundland
