Last Minute Goal Leads Bears Past IceMen 3-2

December 29, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen





With only 51 seconds left in a tie game, the Solar Bears were able to bury a loose puck to win a nail-biter in Orlando. After a scoreless second, Kris Newbury was given Jacksonville's first penalty shot of the season and fired a quick shot past Corbin Boes to tie the game at 7:16 in the third. Jacksonville didn't have time to answer the last minute goal by Orlando, dropping the first game of an eleven game road stint.

FINAL: Jacksonville 2 - Orlando 3

SCORING 1 2 3 T

Orlando 2 0 1 3

Jacksonville 1 0 1 2

SHOTS 1 2 3 T

Orlando 16 14 14 44

Jacksonville 9 6 9 24

PP PIMS

Orlando 1 / 6 12 min / 7 inf

Jacksonville 0 / 4 26 min / 9 inf

Pd Team Time Goal, Assists Type

1st ORL 8:25 Spencer (McAuley, Monfredo)

1st ORL 12:08 Donaghey (Brodzinski, McAuley) PP

1st JAX 14:04 Fortier (Lalancette, Cederholm)

3rd JAX 7:16 Newbury PS

3rd ORL 19:09 McAuley (Olson, Foget)

Three Stars

1. ORL - McAuley

2. ORL - Donaghey

3. ORL - Boes

Ice Cubes

--Tanner Jaillet stopped 41 shots in the loss.

--Maxime Fortier has seven points (3G, 4A) in his last four games, while Kris Newbury has six (4G, 2A).

--Tonight was game one of an 11-game, four-week road stint for Jacksonville.

--The Icemen are 0-7-0 on the road when held to two goals or fewer.

Next Game(s)

Friday, January 4 at Newfoundland

