IceMen Winter Carnival Sunday

December 29, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





Join the Icemen, SMG, and PRI Productions for the Icemen Winter Carnival at the Veterans Memorial Arena this Sunday from 1pm - 9pm.

For the first time ever, the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena will be transformed into a winter wonderland that will include ice skating, Icemen player autographs, behind the scenes tour of the arena, inflatables, and locker room tours.

Admission is a $10 suggested donation to the Icemen Foundation. Rental skates will be available to rent for a $5.00 donation (limited sizes and quantities available), behind the scenes train ride will be available for a $3.00 donation, and Fan Zam rides will be limited to the first 60 people for a $10 donation. Fan Zam rides are available on a first come, first serve basis and will be schedule throughout the day.

Entrance to the Winter Carnival, will be located at the Duval Street entrance located off of Duval Street. Below is a list of times Icemen players will be signing autographs and skating on the ice. Players not skating will be on-site signing autographs.

All players and times are subject to change:

1:00 - 1:30 NEWBURY, SHAPIRO, KESSEL

1:40 - 2:00

2:00 - 2:30 CRITCH, JAILLET, LALANCETTE

2:40 - 3:00

3:00 - 3:30 LICHTENWALD, CEDERHOLM, RYGUS

3:40 - 4:00

4:00 - 4:30 RABBIT, FORTIER, RANDOLPH, METCALFE

4:40 - 5:00

5:00 - 5:30 HUNT, DOETZEL, TSARUK, USTASKI

5:40 - 6:00

6:00 - 6:30 BERDIN, GLOVER, LADD

6:40 - 7:00

7:00 - 7:30 FOWLIE, FAWCETT, CLARK*

7:40 - 8:00

8:00 - 8:30 MINGO, COCKERILL

8:40 - 9:00

If you have any questions, please contact us at 904-602-7825.

