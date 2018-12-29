MacDonald Magical as Hat Trick Lifts Atlanta over Norfolk
December 29, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, GA - The Gladiators experienced a magical night at Infinite Energy Arena Saturday night as Justin MacDonald led Atlanta to a 3-1 win on the strength of a hat trick. In front of 5,000+ eager fans on Wizard Night, MacDonald and goaltender Sean Bonar sent all the wizards and witches home happy.
Atlanta had some pep in their step from the outset, perhaps due to Norfolk's game on Friday night while the Gladiators rested at home. Bonar made the first big play of the night to recover from a potential blunder. Roughly half way through the opening period, a puck was cleared by Atlanta and Bonar left his net to play it. Unbeknownst to him, Darik Angeli was the closest player and gathered the puck for a sure open-net goal. The Delta, BC native worked his magic, slithering back in front of the net to make a pad save and keep the game scoreless.
Out of that sequence, Norfolk's Angeli earned a hooking minor to put Atlanta on the power play. Only :20 seconds later, John Gustafsson joined his teammate in the penalty box for the same offense. The league's 5th best power play looked to capitalize on the two-man advantage. Justin MacDonald received the puck by way of Don Olivieri and Derek Nesbitt in the far-side corner. He skated to the center of the slot before letting go a wrist shot that beat Norfolk goaltender Ty Reichenbach and gave the Gladiators the lead with 9:43 to play in the first.
Norfolk earned a power play of their own at the 5:48 mark of the first period after a hooking penalty. Jalen Smereck fed Gustafsson, who found Luke Nogard in the crease in front of Bonar. Nogard's breakaway, one-timer beat the Atlanta goaltender to level the game at one with 4:41 to play in the opening frame.
The next goal would inch the home team ahead, even if it was not the prettiest score. Brett McKenzie threw a puck to the front of the net. A deflection off of Vytal Cote left it for MacDonald, who shuttled a puck underneath Reichenbach to give Atlanta the lead at the 7:50 mark of the second.
MacDonald was not done, as he extended the Gladiators' lead before the end of the middle frame. A brilliant backhand shot beat Reichenbach for the third time and gave the Newmarket, ON native his third goal of the night. It was Atlanta's third hat trick of the season and their second against the Norfolk Admirals.
Sean Bonar stood tall, along with the rest of the Gladiators' defense, in a chippy final period to hold on for a convincing win. The victory lifted Atlanta to 20 points on the season.
ROAD AHEAD
The Gladiators complete the final homestand of 2018 on Sunday against the Norfolk Admirals at 3:05 PM.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 29, 2018
- Beast Break out in the Third, End Fuel's Winning Streak - Indy Fuel
- Cyclones Close out 2018 Road Schedule with Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- MacDonald Magical as Hat Trick Lifts Atlanta over Norfolk - Atlanta Gladiators
- Swamp Rabbits Earn Point in Wild Game with Florida - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Break Tie in the Third, Defeat Mavs, 3-2 - Kansas City Mavericks
- MacDonald's Hat Trick Paces Gladiators Past Norfolk 3-1 - Norfolk Admirals
- Last Minute Goal Leads Bears Past IceMen 3-2 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Thunder Take Fourth Straight Behind Back-To-Back Wins over Monarchs - Adirondack Thunder
- Late Comeback Falls Just Short as Wings Fall 5-4 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Toivonen Backstops Mariners to Sixth Straight Win - Maine Mariners
- Railers Can't Wait for 2019 After 3-1 Home Loss to Mariners - Worcester Railers HC
- Royals Continue to Get Points, Suffer 4-3 SOL vs. Newfoundland - Reading Royals
- Growlers Win First Ever Shootout 4-3 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Monarchs Fall to Thunder, 3-2 - Manchester Monarchs
- Redmond Reassigned to San Diego Gulls - South Carolina Stingrays
- G Ben Halford Signed by San Antonio (AHL) - Kansas City Mavericks
- Brady Norrish Returns to Steelheads from Texas - Idaho Steelheads
- Darik Angeli Returns from AHL Tucson - Norfolk Admirals
- Maclise Returns to Jacksonville - Jacksonville IceMen
- MacLeod, McKernan Earn AHL Promotions - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- ECHL Transactions - December 29 - ECHL
- Solar Bears to Televise Two Games on WKMG News 6 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Ft. Wayne - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Matthew Spencer Reassigned to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- Johansson Earns Second Call to Rochester - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Day: Game of Thrones Night at Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo Wings
- IceMen Winter Carnival Sunday - Jacksonville IceMen
- Royals Seek Fifth Straight Home Victory vs. Growlers - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta Gladiators Stories
- MacDonald Magical as Hat Trick Lifts Atlanta over Norfolk
- Gladiators Acquire Rookie Forward from Wichita
- Florida's Quick Start Leads to an Everblades' 5-2 Win in Atlanta
- IceMen Get Revenge from Glads in 4-3 Win
- Glads Shutout Jacksonville 4-0 on Home Ice to End Skid