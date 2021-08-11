Lopez and Muñoz Go Deep in 11-4 Loss to Mets

WORCESTER, M.A. - The Syracuse Mets (30-54) put up three multi-run innings to beat the Worcester Red Sox (46-38) 11-4 on a hot Wednesday afternoon at Polar Park.

After the WooSox took a 1-0 first inning lead on a Joey Meneses RBI single, Syracuse answered with six runs in a two inning span to take control of the game.

The top of the fourth inning began with a single, walk, lineout and hit-by-pitch for Worcester starter Raynel Espinal. The next batter, Patrick Mazeicka, lined a double to right to give the Mets a 2-1 lead. Espinal walked Chance Sisco and allowed a Wagner Lagrange sac-fly before the WooSox went to Brandon Brennan out of the bullpen, who got the final out of the frame. Espinal made it through 3.2 innings, allowing three earned runs with three walks and two strikeouts to drop to 8-4 on the season.

In the fifth, Syracuse put a man on for Travis Blankenhorn, who doubled off the centerfield wall to bring home one. Khalil Lee followed with a two-run homer to center, and the Mets extended the lead to 6-1 through four and a half innings.

Worcester came back with two of its own in the bottom of the inning on a pair of home runs: Jack Lopez was first with solo shot to left-in his first game since returning from the Olympics-and a solo homer by Yairo Muñoz, also to left.

Muñoz' long ball cut the deficit to 6-3 and was his second hit of the day. Wednesday marked the 26-year-old's 22nd multi-hit game of the season and extended his hit streak to 32 games, adding on to his Red Sox Triple-A record.

In relief, Matt Andriese tossed his second scoreless inning with the WooSox in the sixth, followed by a runless seventh and eighth by Durbin Feltman. Meneses got a run back for Worcester in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single, scoring Jeremy Rivera.

Syracuse added five more in the ninth against Jose Adames on a run-scoring single by Orlando Calixte, an RBI knock by Mark Payton and a three-run homer from Wilfredo Tovar.

The WooSox continue the six-game series Thursday at 6:35 p.m. against the Syracuse Mets at Polar Park. Television coverage is on NESN+, while radio coverage starts live at 6:15 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network. Worcester's Kyle Hart (4-6, 4.66) gets the start.

