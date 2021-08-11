Sánchez Returns to Jacksonville on Rehab Assignment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins' outfielder Jesús Sánchez will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday, as they face off with the Charlotte Knights at 7:05 p.m. at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Sánchez, who began his season with the Jumbo Shrimp, has been on the injured list since July 16. The 23-year-old was called up to the major leagues on June 15, and has slashed .265/.315/.434 with three home runs and nine RBIs in 23 games for Miami.

A native of Higuey, Dominican Republic, Sánchez began the year in Jacksonville, where he hit .349/.400/.643 with nine home runs and 28 RBIs in 33 games. The left-handed hitter was named the Triple-A East Player of the Month for the month of May, leading the league in batting average (.410), slugging percentage (.771), OPS (1.214), hits (34) and total bases (64).

Sánchez was originally signed by the Tampa Bay as an international free agent in 2014, and was acquired by Miami at the trade deadline in 2019, along with right-hander Ryne Stanek, in a deal that sent right-handers Nick Anderson and Trevor Richards to the Rays. Sánchez was promoted to the major leagues on August 20, 2020 and made his debut the following day against the Washington Nationals.

Sánchez will become the 15th different Marlins to rehab with the Jumbo Shrimp this season, including catcher Jorge Alfaro, first baseman/outfielder Garrett Cooper, infielders Brian Anderson, Jazz Chisholm, José Devers and Miguel Rojas, outfielders Lewis Brinson and Starling Marté and right-handed pitchers Jorge Guzmán, Elieser Hernández, Jordan Holloway, Nick Neidert, and Cody Poteet, and left-handed pitcher Daniel Castano.

