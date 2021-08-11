Bats Team up with Humana, UPS & LSC for "Playing It Forward" Item Drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats have partnered with Humana, Louisville Sports Commission (LSC) and UPS to host an item drive for the "Playing it Forward" initiative during Thursday's (Aug. 12) game against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers) at 6:30 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. Fans who donate new or gently-used youth sports equipment will receive a voucher for a FREE hot dog and Pepsi product to be used during Thursday's Bats game.

Donations can be made at any of the four gates to Louisville Slugger Field upon entrance to the ballpark Thursday. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

The Playing It Forward initiative is designed to provide new or gently-used youth baseball or softball equipment to low-and moderate-income families, with the goal of eliminating the cost of equipment as a potential barrier to participation in organized sports.

The Bats, Humana and LSC also previously teamed up in April for the first item drive of the 2021 season. Fans generously donated sports equipment during the Bats' Open House event and were treated to an intrasquad scrimmage between members of the Cincinnati Reds' Alternate Training Site team at Louisville Slugger Field.

For additional information on LSC, visit louisvillesports.org.

