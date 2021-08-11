Chasers Drop Series Opener to I-Cubs

PAPILLION, Neb. - Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. homered for the fifth time in seven games but the Omaha Storm Chasers fell, 10-2, to the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday at Werner Park.

Iowa (36-47) jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second inning with five runs against right-hander Jackson Kowar (Loss, 7-3). Kowar struck out back-to-back batters after loaded the bases with zero outs and was a strike away from ending the inning, but Zach Davis laced a 3-2 pitch into right-field for a two-run single. Trayce Thompson followed with a two-run double off the left-field fence and Alfonso Rivas capped the scoring with an RBI single that ended Kowar's shortest outing of the season.

The I-Cubs added a run in the third on a solo home run by Michael Hermosillo.

Omaha (47-36) was held scoreless for the first six innings by right-hander Keegan Thompson and right-hander Matt Swarmer (Win, 2-5) before breaking through in the seventh. With a runner on first and two outs, Witt Jr. smacked a line-drive, two-run homer over the left-field fence to cut the deficit to four.

It was Witt Jr.'s eighth home run at the Triple-A level and his 24th this season.

The I-Cubs responded in the eighth with four runs on three hits and one error. Following a one-out single, third baseman Travis Jones committed an error at third base and helped put runners on the corners. Rivas brought in a run with a bunt single before Nick Martini capped the scoring with a three-run homer to right field.

The Storm Chasers continue their six-game series with the Iowa Cubs at Werner Park on Wednesday, when left-hander Marcelo Martinez (2-3, 4.31) faces Iowa right-hander Cory Abbott (1-5, 7.26). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 and coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. CT with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

