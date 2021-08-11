Saints Win Sixth Straight Extra Inning Game, 11-9 in 11

August 11, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - St. Paul Saints News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The St. Paul Saints probably felt like they should have won Wednesday night's game five different times. All that mattered was that they did get the victory. A two-run homer in the 11th by Jose Miranda proved to be the difference in an 11-9, 11 inning victory over the Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field. The Saints have now won their last six extra inning games after starting the season 0-3. They improved to 45-40 on the season.

With the game tied at seven in the 10th, Nick Gordon was the placed runner at second. Tomás Telis drilled a single into right and the throw to the cutoff man glanced off the first baseman Michael Chavis' glove and rolled into the Saints dugout allowing Gordon to score and sending Telis to third. With one out, Maggi walked and Jimmy Kerrigan's groundout to short, scored Telis giving the Saints a 9-7 lead.

In the bottom of the 10th, however, with the pinch runner Chris Sharpe the placed runner at second, a wild pitch sent him to third. Jared Oliva followed with an RBI single to make it 9-8. Chavis' grounded into a fielder's choice and Cole Tucker struck out. On the first pitch to Bligh Madris, he doubled off the center field wall scoring Chavis to tie the game at nine.

In the 11th with Ben Rortvedt the placed runner at second, Jose Miranda drilled a one out two-run homer to left that proved to be the difference. The home run was his 10th of the season with the Saints.

In the bottom of the inning Ian Hamilton finished it off for the Saints. He struck out Hunter Owen, got Joe Hudson to line out and fanned Tucupita Marcano on a check swing to end the game.

The Indians jumped out to the 2-0 lead in the first off starter Drew Strotman when Marcano led off the inning with a walk. With one out, Oliva deposited one over the left field wall, his first of the season.

The Saints answered in the second as they loaded the bases with nobody out. Gilberto Celestino led off with a walk and Maggi and Kerrigan followed with singles. After a fielder's choice erased Celestino at the plate, Keon Broxton's sacrifice fly scored Maggi to make it 2-1.

Strotman was bit by the home run ball again in the bottom of the inning. Bligh Madriss led off with a single to right and with one out Hunter Owen drilled a two-run homer over the left field wall, his 13th of the season, giving the Indians a 4-1 lead.

The Saints got a two-run homer of their own in the fourth as Maggi was hit by a pitch with one out. Kerrigan followed with a two-run homer to left, his 14th of the season, cutting the deficit to 4-3.

The Saints grabbed the lead in the fifth as David Bañuelos led off with a triple and Miranda walked. A ground ball double play off the bat of Gordon scored Bañuelos to tie the game at four. Telis was hit by a pitch and Celestino doubled him home putting the Saints up 5-4.

Kerrigan came calling again in the sixth as he crushed a solo homer to left to lead off the inning, his second of the game and 15th of the season, giving the Saints a 6-4 lead. Kerrigan finished the night 3-5 with two homers and four RBI.

In the bottom of the sixth the Indians regained the lead as Cole Tucker led off with a single to right chasing Strotman from the game. Jovani Moran came on in relief and gave up a two-run homer to Madris, his seventh of the season, tying the game at six. With one out Owen walked and two batters later Maracano put the Indians up 7-6 with an RBI double to left.

In the seventh the Saints knotted the game at seven when Jose Miranda led off with a double to left. Gordon then hit a comebacker and Miranda was caught in a rundown, but he stayed in it long enough for Gordon to take second. Telis followed with an RBI double that one-hopped the left field wall tying the game.

The same two teams meet in game three of the six-game series on Thursday night at 6:05 p.m. central. The Saints send RHP Chandler Shepherd (5-5, 5.88) to the mound against Indians RHP James Marvel (4-3, 5.47). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.