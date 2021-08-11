Rutschman Shines in Triple-A Debut with Two Hits, Catches Shutout

In his first game for the Tides, Adley Rutschman went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI as the Tides earned a shutout win over the Memphis Redbirds, 4-0, allowing only one hit all game. Rutschman is ranked the #1 prospect in baseball by _MLB.com and Baseball America_, and was drafted with the number one overall pick in 2019 by Baltimore. He was just promoted from Double-A Bowie after playing 80 games with them.

After not having a home run all season in Triple-A, Gutierrez has hit two homers in the past ten days, including two straight games with a homer at Harbor Park. This time, he hit a solo homer in the second inning to put the Tides up 1-0. His last homer was on August 1 versus Durham. He hit a three-run home run that day in the, 5-3, win against the Durham Bulls.

Mason McCoy led off with a triple in the bottom of the third inning, which makes him tied for first in the Triple-A East in triples with his sixth on the season. The Tides extended their lead with single by Zach Jarrett that roped in McCoy, going up, 2-0.

The Tides didn't allow a single hit until the eighth, with a hit by Alec Burleson. Starter Bruce Zimmermann (W, 1-0, 1.64) went scoreless in his five innings pitched, with two walks and a strikeout. Kyle Bradish relieved Zimmermann and kept the no-no going until the eighth.

Norfolk scored two other times, both times involving Rutschman. Jarrett doubled in the sixth inning and later scored on a Rutschman single, his first Triple-A hit and RBI. In the eighth Rutschman doubled in the and was brought in after a hit to center field from Jahmai Jones.

The Tides take the first game in the series, 4-0, after a great pitching and defensive night. The Tides will face the Redbirds again on Wednesday, August 11 at 7:05 p.m. at Harbor Park Stadium, with Dean Kremer taking the mound for the Tides and will face Angel Rondon of Memphis.

