Tides Score Four Runs in Seventh Inning to Beat Memphis

August 11, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Norfolk Tides News Release







The Norfolk Tides mounted a comeback over the Memphis Redbirds with a four-run seventh inning, capturing a, 7-5, win. Rylan Bannon, Robert Neustrom, and Adley Rutschman combined for four hits and six RBIs in the win.

Tides third basemen Bannon showed power with two home runs leaving the yard, providing the first two runs for the Tides. Bannon has a total of six home runs on the year to go along with 16 RBI. His first homerun came leading off the third inning, while his second came in the fifth inning, bringing the Tides within three runs by then in a 5-2 game.

Memphis scored their five runs between the fourth and fifth innings. A hit-by-pitch was drawn by Juan Yepez and a single by Conner Capel put runners on the corners for the Redbirds. Evan Mendoza capitalize with hit a sacrifice fly to right field to bring in Yepez for the run, tying the game at 1-1 in the fourth inning.

Starting the fifth inning, Redbird third baseman Rayder Ascanio homers a line drive to left-center to give the Redbirds the initial lead. Scott Hurst is walked soon after but is forced out at second after a fielder's choice on a ground ball by Kramer Robertson. Right after that Nolan Gorman triples bringing in Robertson from first for the second score of the inning. Gorman scored from third on a wild pitch by Kevin Smith to put the Redbirds up 4-1. The last score of the game for the Redbirds came from single by Alec Burleson, who brought in Yepez and gave Memphis the 5-1 lead.

Going into the seventh inning down 5-2, with their only scores being from Bannon's home runs, the Tides came out swinging. An error by Redbird's Robertson allows Yusneil Diaz to get first, who is then advanced after a single by Brett Cumberland. The bases are then loaded with no outs after a Bannon walk by Reliever Seth Elledge.

Neustrom drove in two with a double to right field with the bases loaded to bring the Tides within one. Rutschman's two-run single captures the lead for the Tides 6-5, but the Tides weren't over just yet. For their last score of the game, J.C. Escarra brings in the final score of the game with a one-run single to ring in Diaz, who got on base with a walk.

The Tides set a new record in hits, finishing with eight hits on seven runs. Tides' starter Dean Kremer pitched 4.0 innings, allowed six hits and three strikeouts but only gave up one run.

The Tides win in a four-run comeback over the Memphis Redbirds. They are now two games up in the series. The next Tides game is Thursday, August 12 at 7:05 p.m. at Harbor Park. The Tides hope to keep up their win streak.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.