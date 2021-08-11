Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: August 11, 2021

Wednesday, August 11th 6:05 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (40-45) at Norfolk Tides (33-50) Game 2 of 6

Harbor Park / Norfolk, VA Game #86 of 130 Away Game #44 of 65

RHP Angel Rondón (5-4, 4.92 ERA) vs. RHP Dean Kremer (0-5, 6.88 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds dropped the series opener in Norfolk by a score of 4-0 on Tuesday night. The 'Birds did not register a hit until the top of the eighth inning when Alec Burleson singled, extending his hitting streak to ten games between his time with Memphis and Double-A Springfield. Even in the loss, Matthew Liberatore gave the Redbirds a strong start, striking out seven batters in seven innings of work. It was the sixth time this season that the 21-year-old Liberatore has gone at least six innings in a start this season. The win for Norfolk was the first for the Tides in seven games against the Redbirds this season.

Memphis Starter: Angel Rondón will make his 15th appearance and 12th start of the season for the Redbirds this evening. Rondón has earned victories in each of his last four appearances and is coming off of a tremendous start in Durham when he allowed just one earned run on two hits in 6.0 innings. The 23-year-old has been on a strong run of late, allowing one earned run or fewer in four of his last five appearances. Today will be the second time this season that Rondón will start against Norfolk. On July 17 at AutoZone Park he twirled six innings of one run ball in a win against the Tides. The Higuey, Dominican Republic native made his first two career MLB appearances in June of this season and did not allow a run in two innings of work. Rondón was the Cardinals' Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2019 after going 11-7 with a 2.93 ERA in 28 starts with High-A Palm Beach and Double-A Springfield.

Norfolk Starter: Dean Kremer makes his 10th appearance and 8th start of the season for the Tides tonight. Kremer last pitched on August 6 against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on August 6 and allowed three runs in 2.2 innings in a relief role. Kremer started twice against the Redbirds in the series in Memphis in mid-July. On July 13, he allowed three runs in 5.2 innings before being tagged for eight runs (five earned) in 3.1 innings on July 18. The 25-year-old has made 12 starts in the major leagues with Baltimore this season and gone 0-7 with a 7.25 ERA. He also made four starts with the Orioles in 2020. Kremer was acquired in a 2018 Trade Deadline deal that sent Manny Machado to the Dodgers. He led all of Minor League Baseball in strikeouts during that 2018 season.

Juan Gone: Juan Yepez has been incredibly consistent at the plate over his last 17 games. During that stretch, he has eight home runs, 17 RBI, 12 runs and eight walks. Yepez had two home runs and five RBI in six games at Durham last week.

Warner on a Run: Austin Warner has put together a dominant stretch since the beginning of July. In 11 appearances, Warner has allowed just two earned runs in 15.1 innings, good for a 1.17 ERA. Warner has 19 strikeouts and a 0.65 WHIP in those 11 outings.

One for the Trophy Case: Brandon Dickson helped the United States National Team secure a silver medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Dickson appeared in three games for Team USA and allowed just one run in 3.1 innings.

Another New Guy: The Norfolk Tides host the Memphis Redbirds at Harbor Park for the first time ever this week. The Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles was placed in the Triple-A East prior to this season after being a member of the International League since 1969. Norfolk has been the top Minor League affiliate of the Orioles since the 2007 season. Prior to that, they had been the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets for 38 seasons (1969-2006).

