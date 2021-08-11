Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (42-42) vs. St. Paul Saints (44-40)

August 11, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #85 / Home #38: Indianapolis Indians (42-42) vs. St. Paul Saints (44-40)

PROBABLES: LHP Cam Vieaux (2-1, 5.68) vs. RHP Drew Strotman (0-1, 4.82)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: Down to the Indians last out, Michael Chavis launched a two-run home run to beat the Saints in comeback fashion, 9-8. The back-and-forth contest began with a Ka'ai Tom two-run home run to give Indy the lead in the third inning. The lead didn't last long, however, as back-to-back home runs off the bats of Gilberto Celestino and Ben Rortvedt put St. Paul on top, 3-2, in the fourth. Down 4-2 in the fifth, the Indians sent nine batters to the plate to retake the lead, 7-4. A double by Cole Tucker down the right-field line scored the final two runs of the five-run frame. The Saints then plated three runs in the seventh to tie the game and took a lead in the eighth with an RBI single by Tomas Telis. With Jared Oliva on second base and two outs in the ninth inning, Chavis sent the first pitch of his at-bat to the deepest part of Victory Field for the win.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: On the night before his 26th birthday, Michael Chavis hit a walk-off two-run home run out to left-center field to give the Indians a comeback 9-8 win over St. Paul. In six games with the Indians since being traded to Pittsburgh from Boston on July 30, Chavis is hitting .417 (10-for-24) with three home runs, a .958 slugging percentage and 1.476 OPS. He has recorded seven extra-base hits in six games with the Indians this season compared to eight extra-base hits in 24 games with Triple-A Worcester.

WALK-OFF HOMERS: Michael Chavis' two-run home run was the Indians first walk-off homer since July 30, 2019 when Will Craig hit a ninth-inning solo home run vs. Columbus. With the Indians down to their last out and facing a one-run deficit, Chavis' long ball was the fourth walk-off home run that turned a deficit into a victory dating back to 2005, and their first since Alen Hanson hit a grand slam on Aug. 15, 2016 vs. Louisville in a 5-2 win.

SHOTS VS. THE SAINTS: Indianapolis' last walk-off home run against St. Paul came on June 4, 1958. After the Saints tied the game with one run in the top of the ninth inning, they took a 4-3 lead in the top of the 10th. With no outs and one runner on, John Romano hit a walk-off two-run home run to lift the Indians over St. Paul, 5-4. Romano, who led the team with a .291 batting average that season, went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and three RBI. The Indians had two walk-offs vs. the Saints in 1960, the final year of competition between the two teams until 2021, neither coming via home run.

MAKING HIS MARK: Tucupita Marcano, in just his 11th game with the Indians, tied the team high with a nine-game hitting streak dating back to July 30. In that span, he has hit .282 (11-for-39) with 10 runs scored and six walks. Anthony Alford set the team high by hitting safely in nine consecutive games from June 10-22 with a .464 average (13-for-28), .625 on-base percentage and 1.446 OPS.

KEEP IT ROLLING: The Indians tied their longest winning streak of the season last night with the walk-off win against St. Paul. Dating back to Aug. 5 at Iowa, the beginning of their five-game winning streak, the Indians are hitting .310 (57-for-184) with 16 home runs and a 1.043 OPS. Their 16 home runs are tied for the most among all 30 Triple-A teams (also: Tacoma) in that span. Indy's last five-game winning streak came from June 12-17 split between a road trip at Nashville and a homestand vs. Memphis.

TONIGHT: After notching their fifth consecutive win last night, the Indians will look to extend their winning streak to a season-high six games tonight vs. St. Paul. Indy's last winning streak of six games came April 7-13, 2019 (1 at Columbus, 2 at Toledo, 3 vs. Charlotte). Southpaw Cam Vieaux will take the mound for the Indians and look for his third consecutive Triple-A win. RHP Drew Strotman gets the ball for the Saints after taking a no-decision against Indy on July 31 with four earned runs allowed in 4.1 innings.

QUITE THE VIEAUX: Since taking the loss on June 29 vs. Iowa, Cam Vieaux has now gone 5-0 over his last six starts between Double-A Altoona and Indianapolis, with wins in each of his last four starts. Last Thursday, he allowed just three hits over five scoreless innings of work en route to a shutout of the I-Cubs. On July 30, he surrendered four runs in 5.0 innings and walked away with the win over St. Paul when the Indians backed him with eight runs. Vieaux excelled for the Curve in four starts before being promoted to Indianapolis on July 30, going 3-0 with a 1.71 ERA (4er/21.0ip), 22 strikeouts, 0.67 WHIP and .149 average against (11-for-74).

UNDEFEATED AT HOME: During the 1948 season, the Indians went 11-0 against St. Paul at old Victory Field (later named Bush Stadium) in the regular season. Indianapolis went on to win 100 games that season, their only 100-win campaign in franchise history. After finishing with an 11.0 game lead in the American Association, the Indians faced off against St. Paul in the American Association semifinals and lost the series, 4-2, with a pair of losses in extra innings. That 1948 team featured the American Association MVP, Les Fleming, who hit .323 (170-for-527) and led the league with an Indianapolis franchise record 143 RBI.

HOME SWEET HOME: With the 10 Triple-A Final Stretch games added onto the end of the schedule, the Indians are home for five of their final eight series in 2021. The remaining home schedule features 11 more games vs. St. Paul (Aug. 10-15, Sept. 14-19), six games vs. Louisville (Aug. 24-29) and Iowa (Aug. 31-Sept. 5), and a final five games vs. Nashville (Sept. 29-Oct. 3). The Indians are currently 22-15 at Victory Field this season.

