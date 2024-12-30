Long Island Nets Announce Roster Changes

December 30, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release







LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have acquired forward Drew Timme from the Stockton Kings in a three-team trade. In exchange, Long Island traded guard Amari Bailey to the Iowa Wolves. To complete the deal, Stockton acquired Chasson Randle from Iowa. In a separate transaction, guard Terry Roberts has rejoined Long Island.

Timme (6'10", 235) appeared in 29 Tip-Off Tournament games across two seasons with the Wisconsin Herd (2023-24) and Stockton Kings (2024), recording averages of 11.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 20.8 minutes per game. Most recently, he appeared in 14 Tip-Off Tournament games with the Kings, recording averages of 11.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 19.0 minutes per game. Timme also spent the 2023-24 regular season with Wisconsin, posting averages of 9.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 20.8 minutes per game across 12 games (three starts). Prior to beginning his professional career, the 24-year-old played four collegiate seasons (2019-23) at Gonzaga, where he recorded averages of 17.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 27.2 minutes per game across 134 contests (105 starts). The Richardson, Texas, native received WCC Player of the Year and All-WCC First Team honors during both his junior and senior seasons with the Bulldogs.

Roberts (6'2", 171) appeared in nine Tip-Off Tournament games with Long Island during the 2023-24 season, posting averages of 4.0 points and 1.2 assists in 8.6 minutes per game. He also appeared in 19 regular season games with the Nets (two starts), recording averages of 7.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 18.6 minutes per game.

Bailey appeared in 15 Tip-Off Tournament games (one start) for Long Island this season and averaged 14.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 26.6 minutes per game. He was originally acquired by Long Island as an affiliate player from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the 2024-25 season.

