Stockton Kings Acquire Chasson Randle in Three-Team Trade

December 30, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







Today, the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced they have agreed to trade forward Drew Timme to the Long Island Nets in a three-team trade. The Iowa Wolves have agreed to trade guard Chasson Randle to the Stockton Kings. In exchange, the Long Island Nets have agreed to trade Amari Bailey to the Iowa Wolves.

Randle, a 6-2 guard, has played in 61 career G League games (51 starts) in four seasons with the Delaware Blue Coats, Westchester Knicks, Capital City Go-Go, Oklahoma City Blue and Grand Rapids Gold. He holds averages of 17.7 points (45.4% FG, 41.6% 3p, 78.8% FT), 2.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.9 minutes per game. During his time in Iowa, Randle was named to the 12-man roster for the November 2024 USA Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team. After going unselected in the 2015 NBA Draft, he spent time with several international teams.

His NBA career spans four seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, Washington Wizards, Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic. He has made 119 career appearances (seven starts) and averaged 5.7 points (40.1% FG, 36.1% 3p, 79.9% FT), 1.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 16.1 minutes per game.

The Rock Island, Illinois native is a former Stanford University standout (2011-2015), where he was an All-Pac-12 First Team selection, Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and became Stanford's all-time leading scoring finishing his collegiate career with 2,375 points during his senior year. In 2014, he helped Stanford to the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16. He also led Stanford to the 2015 National Invitation Tournament (NIT) title led by his 23.6 points per game and shooting 47.2 percent from the field during the tournament and was named the NIT MVP.

