Stockton Kings Victorious over Austin Spurs in Kings Collide Matchup at Golden 1 Center

December 30, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings (1-0), defeated the Austin Spurs (0-1), 109-107, Saturday evening at Golden 1 Center.

In his debut since the 2024 NBA Draft, guard Devin Carter paced the Kings with 29 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals, and a block. Forward Terry Taylor dished out a double-double of 23 points and 14 rebounds. Forward Isaiah Crawford secured 16 points. Center Skal Labissière tallied 14 points. Guard Mason Jones added 13 points. The Kings bench combined for 14 points.

Austin Spurs guard Sidy Cissoko led the night with 30 points off the bench. Guard Isaiah Miller registered 17 points. Forward Riley Minix logged 14 points. Center Kyle Rode added 10 points. Guard David Duke Jr. recorded six points. Forward Harrison Ingram produced five points. The bench contributed 55 points.

Stockton started the first quarter with an 11-6 run, but Austin was able to close it out 32-25. The Spurs led by as much as 10 in the second frame. The Stockton Kings went on a run and tied the game, 53-53 with 2:58 left in the first half. From that point, the efforts of Taylor and Jones put the Kings ahead 62-56 at halftime. Stockton extended their lead in the third frame before Austin caught up to tie things 83 all with 2:27 left. Stockton Kings guard Dexter Dennis knocked down a three and Spurs guard Jameer Nelson Jr. drew a foul for two points. Austin remained in striking distance the entire final frame, never trailing by more than 10, but the Stockton Kings took home the win, 109-107.

The Stockton Kings will conclude their double header against the Austin Spurs at Adventist Health Arena tomorrow, Sunday, December 29 at 3:00 PM PST.

