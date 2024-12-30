Series Preview: at Valley Suns

December 30, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Last Meeting: N/A

Live Stream: NBAGLeague.com

All-Time Record: 0-0

Streak: N/A

The Sioux Falls Skyforce matches up with the Valley Suns for the first meeting between the two organizations in a back-to-back to kick off the regular season.

After the weekend has concluded, Sioux Falls will have played seven-straight games away from the Sanford Pentagon and almost a month in between home games.

Both teams come into the contest fresh off tournament appearances at the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase.

For the Skyforce, the route included a trip to the Winter Showcase championship, via a 112-108 comeback victory over the Capital City Go-Go in the quarterfinals and a 117-104 triumph over the Iowa Wolves in the semifinals. Despite holding a lead in the third quarter, Sioux Falls dropped the championship game 125-119 to the Westchester Knicks.

The Suns lost their first game of the tournament to the Knicks, 127-119 and then to the OKC Blue 129-94 in their Showcase finale. Jalen Shackelford led Valley in both games, with 28 points in the opening round and 17 points in their second game.

Phoenix Suns two-way player TyTy Washington is leading the team in scoring, with 20.5 points on 44.7 percent shooting, 5.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. Valley is 5-1 when Washington scores 21+ points and 2-4 when he scores under 21 points.

Valley also features former Skyforce guard Olin Carter III, who was acquired ahead of the trade deadline last season and helped the Skyforce reach the 2024 NBA G League playoffs. In 19 games with Sioux Falls, Carter III averaged 10.0 points per game.

After the back-to-back, the Force returns home for a back-to-back with the Santa Cruz Warriors, who visit Sioux Falls for the first time since 2021-22. Tip-off is 7:00 PM CST on 1/3 and 1/4 against the Warriors from Heritage Court.

A MONUMENTAL STREAK

- The Arizona State product, despite not being with the team, has been on a tear of late. He posted his 14th-straight game of 20-plus points during the Showcase championship, going for 31 points on 13-25 FGA. It was his eighth game of 27-plus points in a row (five 30-plus games in the last seven).

- Christopher became the first Skyforce player to earn All-NBA G League Winter Showcase honors, as he averaged 31.0 points on 50.0 percent shooting, 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists in Orlando. Christopher's 14-straight 20+ point games broke a Skyforce franchise record held by Duncan Robinson (18-19) and Cole Swider (23-24), however he accomplished the feat in consecutive games without being transferred.

- Christopher's 448 Tip-Off Tournament points tied an NBA G League record for points during the Tip-Off Tournament (Sharife Cooper, Cleveland in 22-23). He also ranks second in franchise history for points during the NBA G League era during the timeframe of the Tip-Off Tournament, as well.

STANDARD THAT MAN

- Keshad Johnson earned a standard contract with the Miami HEAT after his two-way contract was converted on Dec. 26. Showtime averaged 21.2 points on 54.9 percent shooting, 8.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per 34.9 minutes in 13 Tip-Off Tournament games for the Skyforce. Sioux Falls is 10-1 in the last 11 games with Johnson in the lineup.

ZAY DAY

- Isaiah Stevens earned the 107th NBA Call-Up in Skyforce history (69th player) on Dec. 26. Stevens broke the NBA G League record for assists during the Tip-Off Tournament (and timeframe before), with 184. He's averaged 13.3 points and a league-high 10.8 assists, with nine double doubles in 13 Tip-Off Tournament games for the Force.

ROAD WARRIORS

- Sioux Falls' eight road or neutral site wins is good for first in the NBA G League. The Force is giving up 108.9 points per game on the road, good for 10th in the league.

RETURN TO THE VALLEY

- Skyforce forward Nassir Little returns to the PHX area, where he played with the Suns last season. He posted 28 points and 10 rebounds in the Winter Showcase championship. He's posted 21+ points and 8+ rebounds in two of his last four outings.

