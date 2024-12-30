Hustle Fall to Clippers, 134-111

December 30, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







The Memphis Hustle (0-2), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 134-111 by the San Diego Clippers (2-0) to complete the two-game set in Oceanside, Calif.

Armando Bacot paced Memphis with 24 points and 15 rebounds. Miles Norris contributed 20 points and nine rebounds. Race Thompson and Lucas Williamson each scored 18 points. Malachi Smith totaled 15 points. Robert Woodard II added 10 points off the bench.

RayJ Dennis led the Clippers with 24 points. Tosan Evbuomwan totaled 23 points. Elijah Harkless finished with 21 points. Braxton Key contributed 14 points and 12 rebounds.

San Diego opened the game on a 21-6 run and led by as many as 42 points in the second half.

San Diego outrebounded Memphis 52-44 and scored 66 points in the paint. The Clippers scored 32 points off turnovers.

Memphis' road trip continues with a matchup against the Stockton Kings on Thursday, Jan. 2, at 9 p.m. CT at Adventist Health Arena in California.

Single-game tickets for all regular season Hustle games are on sale now. Tickets start as low as $15 and are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com/Memphis-Hustle-Tickets or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. In addition, all-inclusive floor seats and tables are still available for purchase, and the Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 10-or-more.

For more information on the Memphis Hustle, visit memphishustle.com, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram (@MemphisHustle) or 'like' Memphis Hustle on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.