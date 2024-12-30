Okafor Goes for 38 Points in Monday Night Victory

December 30, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Indiana Mad Ants News Release







WHITE PLAINS, Ny. - The Indiana Mad Ants began a three-game road trip on Monday night beginning with the Westchester Knicks. The Mad Ants extended their winning streak to six games with a 127-124 win over the Knicks. Jahlil Okafor erupted for 38 points while shooting 18-for-21 from the field. Dakota Mathias added 27 points while Cameron McGriff posted a double-double.

The Mad Ants started off strong and began the game on a 7-2 run. Towards the end of the quarter, they pulled away once more and brought the lead to 29-20. A three-pointer from Josiah-Jordan James made it a double-digit lead at 32-22. At the end of the first quarter, Indiana had a commanding 36-28 lead.

In the second quarter, baskets from De'Vion Harmon and Kyle Mangas put the Mad Ants ahead 41-28. Okafor scored 30 seconds later to make it a 43-30 ballgame. The two clubs traded baskets for a while before the Mad Ants pulled out to a 15-point lead with seven minutes to go in the first half. Indiana defended a late run from Westchester and the Mad Ants had a 67-63 lead at halftime. Okafor had 26 of his 38 points in the first half.

Okafor picked up where he left off and scored less than a minute into the second half. After the Knicks tied the game, Cameron McGriff put the Mad Ants back in front with a three-pointer. At the eight-minute mark of the third quarter, Mangas made a basket to give the Mad Ants a 78-71 lead. The Knicks again fought back to tie the game and take the lead. However, Indiana was resilient and took the lead at the end of the quarter with a three-pointer from Dakota Mathias. Indiana had a 94-93 lead after three quarters of play.

The Purdue alum made back-to-back three-pointers to start the fourth quarter. Four minutes later, Mangas knocked down a three-pointer to give the Mad Ants another double-digit lead at 114-104. Westchester continued to battle and brought it to a three-point game at 119-116 with four minutes to go. With two minutes left, the Knicks grabbed a 122-121 lead.

The two clubs traded baskets down the stretch with Indiana pulling ahead 125-124 with 1:07 remaining. McGriff sealed the deal with a running layup with two seconds left in regulation. Indiana defeated the Knicks by a final score of 127-124

Notes

Final Score: 127-124

With the win, the Mad Ants improve to 3-0 in the regular season (10-9 overall)

6-game winning streak for the Mad Ants

Mad Ants led 67-63 at halftime

Tristen Newton (2-Way): 0 pts, 0 reb, 10 ast

Jahlil Okafor: 38 pts (18-21 FG), 6 reb, 2 ast

Dakota Mathias: 27 pts, 8 reb, 2 ast

Kyle Mangas: 18 pts, 2 reb, 4 ast

Cameron McGriff: 21 pts, 10 reb, ast

Mad Ants leading scorer: Jahlil Okafor (38)

Mad Ants leading rebounder: Cameron McGriff (10)

Mad Ants leader in assists: Tristen Newton (10)

The Mad Ants will continue their road trip on Wednesday, January 1st again against the Westchester Knicks. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. The road trip concludes on Saturday, January 4th when the Mad Ants take on the Capital City Go-Go. Indiana's next home game will be Tuesday, January 7th against the Maine Celtics at 12:30 p.m.

