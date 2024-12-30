Windy City Loses Road Contest to College Park
December 30, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Windy City Bulls News Release
Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, lost 97-117 on the road to the College Park Skyhawks on Monday night. Chicago Bulls two-way forward EJ Liddell led all scorers with 24 points while adding seven rebounds.
Chicago Bulls two-way forward/center Adama Sanogo recorded 20 points and eight rebounds for Windy City. Forward Marcus Domask ended with a career-high nine assists, while guard Alex Schumacher tallied 10 points, eight rebounds (career-high), and five assists off the bench.
College Park outscored Windy City by three in the first quarter, with Skyhawks center Tony Bradley scoring seven points. The Skyhawks expanded their lead before halftime, shooting 40% from beyond the arc in the second quarter. Liddell topped Windy City and all scorers at the break with 15 points. College Park continued its hot stretch from deep, going 4-8 from three-point range in the third. The Skyhawks then forced five turnovers in the final frame to seal their victory.
College Park went 17-40 from beyond the arc, good for a 42.5% clip. Atlanta Hawks two-way forward Daeqwon Plowden played a game-high 40 minutes and led the Skyhawks with 23 points. Bradley ended with a game-best 16 rebounds and notched a double-double (17 points). College Park had eight of its nine available players score in double figures.
Windy City drops to 1-2 in the regular season, while College Park grabs its first win and improves to 1-1.
Windy City returns home for the first time in the regular season to take on the Texas Legends on January 3. Tip-off is at 6pm and the game will be broadcast on Chicago Sports Network Plus and NBAGLeague.com.
