Pullin Powers Sioux Falls to 121-104 Victory over Valley

December 30, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Tempe, AZ - The Sioux Falls Skyforce won the regular season opener 121-104 on Monday evening from Mullett Arena, as Zyon Pullin posted a career-high 37 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and a plus-28 plus-minus.

Pullin's performance marked the first triple double for the Skyforce (1-0) since Jamaree Bouyea on 11/27/22, who also posted career highs in rebounds and assists. It tied the highest scoring performance for Sioux Falls this season, as well.

The Skyforce jumped out to a 37-21 lead after the first 12 minutes on 62.5 percent shooting from the field (15-24 FGA). Malik Williams, Warren Washington combined for 23 points on 9-12 FGA to outscore Valley (0-1) by themselves in the frame.

Pullin and Bryson Warren combined for 25 points on 10-13 FGA (3-5 3PA) in the second quarter, as Sioux Falls tied a season-high for points in a half (74) and took an 18-point lead to intermission.

The Skyforce held the Suns to just 19 points in the third quarter and 38.9 percent shooting from the field (25 percent from deep) and led by as many as 26 to take a 98-75 lead to the final 12 minutes.

Pullin netted 20 points in the second half on 7-8 FGA to help secure the victory. Warren posted a career-high 23 points on 5-10 3PA and plus-14 plus-minus, while Williams added 16 points and eight rebounds. HEAT assignee Keshad Johnson had eight points, four rebounds and a plus-16 plus-minus to round out top performers for Sioux Falls.

David Stockton led Valley with 18 points, while Suns two-way player Jalen Bridges had 14 points on 6-12 FGA.

Both teams meet again on Tuesday (tomorrow) at Mullet Arena, with tip-off slated for 8:00 PM CST.

