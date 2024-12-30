Delaware Tops Long Island, 122-114

WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats (2-1) defeated the Long Island Nets (0-1) at Chase Fieldhouse on Monday by a final score of 122-114.

The Coats got off to a slow start in the first quarter, as they fell into an early 6-0 hole and trailed by as many as ten throughout the frame. However, some timely three-pointers allowed Delaware to hang around, ending the second down by five.

A much better showing was put forth in the ensuing quarter, as 16 points from Jarron Cumberland and eight points from Justin Edwards propelled the Coats to a 64-63 halftime lead. Delaware maintained their advantage out of the break and entered the fourth up by three thanks in large part to Edwards taking over, as the 21-year-old scored 12 points in the frame on 5-6 shooting.

The first eight-plus minutes of the fourth was an evenly-matched battle, as the Nets were down by one with just under four minutes remaining, but Judah Mintz helped put the game away from that point forward by scoring seven of the Coats' last nine points.

"I was impressed, because the fourth quarter we've got to treat a little differently," said head coach Mike Longabardi. "I thought we had two bad plays in the fourth, but then after that we settled it down. We got some stops, got some rebounds, and we made our free throws. That was the key."

Edwards led the charge for Delaware, scoring a game-high 30 points on 13-20 shooting from the field and 3-5 from long-range. Cumberland followed with 24, while the duo of Mintz and Isaiah Mobley tallied 19 points each in addition to 12 rebounds for Mobley and four steals for Mintz.

Drew Timme and former first-round pick Killian Hayes played well for the Nets, as the former totaled 23 points and 15 rebounds, while the latter was right behind with 20 points. Jaylen Martin came off the bench for Long Island and scored 19 points.

The Blue Coats have now played three games in four days, and their next chance for game action will come on Thursday, Jan. 2 in a road matchup against the Westchester Knicks. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

