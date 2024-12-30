Tony Bradley Collects Record Stat Line in Skyhawks 117-97 Win over the Windy City Bulls

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (1-1) opened their home slate of the NBA G League regular season with a 117-97 victory over the Windy City Bulls (1-2) on Monday night, marking the club's seventh win in eight games at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park.

Tony Bradley posted a record-setting stat line, finishing with 17 points (7-10 FGM), 16 rebounds, a career-high tying four blocks, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes. The Bartow, Florida, native became the first Skyhawk in franchise history to finish a contest with 17-or-more points, 16-or-more rebounds and four-or-more rejections.

Atlanta Hawks two-way guard/forward Daeqwon Plowden knocked down a career-high tying six three-pointers (6-12 3FGM) en route to a team-high 23 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 40 minutes of action.

In his first career start, Dwight Murray Jr. netted a career-high 14 points, 12 of which came in the first half, along with a career-high tying seven assists, one rebound and one steal in 26 minutes.

Atlanta Hawks two-way guard Keaton Wallace, playing his fourth game in four days (Dec. 27 at Osceola Magic, Dec. 28 vs. Miami Heat, Dec. 29 at Toronto Raptors, Dec. 30 vs. Windy City Bulls), contributed nine points, two assists, one steal, one block and one rebound in 20 minutes off the bench.

In all, eight Skyhawks finished in double figures for the first time since Dec. 31, 2022: Plowden (23), Bradley (17), Murray Jr. (14), Kevon Harris (13), Jarkel Joiner (11), David Singleton (10), Jordan Bowden (10) and Joey Hauser (10).

The Skyhawks and Bulls started the opening frame trading buckets throughout, ending with College Park holding a slight 20-18 lead at the end of the quarter.

The game would remain deadlocked until a 16-7 run pushed the Skyhawk lead to 12 points. Windy City would get as close as six points, but two Kevon Harris layups and a triple from Murray Jr. pushed the College Park lead to 53-44 to end the half. Murray Jr., in his first career start, tied his career-high with 12 points in the first half, while Plowden finished with 14 points behind four triples, his season high for threes in a half.

College Park would keep Windy City at bay for the entirety of the third quarter, pulling ahead 87-73 by the end of the frame, thanks to seven third quarter points from Harris and Plowden.

The Skyhawks would never relinquish their double-digit lead, outscoring the Bulls in the fourth quarter 30-24 leading to a 117-97 final.

The Bulls were led by five different double-digit scorers, including E.J. Liddell who finished with a game-high 24 points, and Adama Sanogo, who collected his fourth 20-point game on the year with 20 points even.

Three out of the next four contests for the Skyhawks will take place at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, including Jan. 2 against Motor City at 7 p.m., Jan. 5 against the Wisconsin Herd at 2 p.m., and Jan. 12 against the Motor City Cruise at 2 p.m.

