Birmingham Handed First Regular Season Loss at Motor City
December 30, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, were handed their first regular season loss of the 2024-25 campaign Monday night at Motor City, 122-101.
Seven Squadron (1-1) players, including all five starters, scored in double figures, with guard Lester Quinones leading the way for the visitors from Birmingham with 20. Josh Oduro secured the game's lone double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds, while Izaiah Brockington scored 19.
Birmingham's leading scorer on the season, Jalen Crutcher, notched a 14-point performance, while Keion Brooks Jr. scored 12.
From off the Squadron bench, both Trhae Mitchell and Galen Robinson Jr. scored 10 points each.
On assignment from the Detroit Pistons, Cruise (2-1) forward Bobi Klintman led all scorers with 25 points and Tolu Smith added 21 to go along with nine rebounds.
Birmingham now remains on the road for a noon tip-off Sunday, Jan. 5, at Maine. The game can be seen in Birmingham on My68, in Maine on NBC Sports Boston and nationally on NBA TV.
