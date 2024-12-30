Iowa Wolves Acquire Guard Amari Bailey in Three Team Trade

December 30, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves announced today that the team has acquired guard Amari Bailey from the Long Island Nets as part of a three-team trade with the Nets and the Stockton Kings. As part of the trade, Stockton has acquired guard Chasson Randle from the Wolves while the Nets acquired forward Drew Timme from the Kings.

Bailey, 6-3, played in 15 Tip-Off Tournament games (one start) for Long Island this season, averaging 14.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 26.6 minutes per game. He split last season between the Greensboro Swarm in the G League and the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA. Bailey appeared in 10 games for the Hornets, averaging 2.3 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game in 6.5 minutes per game. He made 36 appearances (26 starts) for the Swarm, averaging 18.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in 30.9 minutes per game. Bailey was originally drafted out of UCLA by the Hornets with the 41st pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Randle appeared in 13 games (four starts) for the Wolves this season, averaging 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in 25.8 minutes per game.

Bailey will be available for Iowa's game at the Austin Spurs on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. CT.

NBA G League Stories from December 30, 2024

