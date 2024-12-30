Hustle Lose to Clippers in Regular Season Opener

December 30, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (0-1), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 124-117 by the San Diego Clippers (1-0) to tip-off the regular season.

The Hustle had three players notch double-doubles, with Colin Castleton leading Memphis with 24 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. Miles Norris tallied 21 points and 10 rebounds. Armando Bacot contributed 12 points and 13 rebounds. Yuki Kawamura scored 23 points, making seven 3-pointers. Lucas Williamson totaled 18 points, seven rebounds and five steals.

Elijah Harkless led the Clippers scoring 31 points. Tosan Evbuomwan finished with 24 points and eight rebounds. Trentyn Flowers added 17 points off the bench. On assignment from Los Angeles, Cam Christie totaled 16 points. Braxton Key contributed 13 points and 12 rebounds.

The Clippers opened the second half on a 23-9 run to take a 17-point lead midway through the third quarter. Memphis cut the deficit to 122-117 with 16.1 seconds remaining in the game, but a pair of Harkless free throws put the game out of reach for the Hustle.

San Diego scored 35 points off turnovers and 32 fast break points. Memphis outrebounded the Clippers 65-41 and scored 26 second chance points. San Diego outscored the Hustle 74-52 in the paint.

The teams will conclude the two-game set in Oceanside, Calif. on Sunday, Dec. 29, at 8 p.m. CT.

