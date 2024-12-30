Stockton Kings Win Series over Austin Spurs

December 30, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings (2-0), defeated the Austin Spurs (0-2), 126-118, Sunday afternoon at Adventist Health Arena (formerly Stockton Arena).

Stockton Kings guard Mason Jones led with 22 points, five rebounds, four assists, and a steal. Sacramento Kings assignment Colby Jones ran up 18 points. Center Orlando Robinson collected a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds. Forward Isaiah Crawford matched with 16 points and forward Isaac Jones put up 11 points. The Kings bench amassed 43 points.

Guard Quinton Rose posted 24 points. Guard Isaiah Miller followed with 11 points. Forward Harrison Ingram produced nine points. Forward Riley Minix added seven points. Center Osayi Osifo contributed two points. Austin's bench put up 65 points, led by guard Sidy Cissoko's 26 points.

The Stockton Kings found themselves in the hole in the opening frame due to a 6-2 run by the Austin Spurs. After two lead changes and three ties, the Kings ended the quarter on top, 28-17.

Stockton ran up a 23-point lead with 6:39 left in the second frame (49-26). Austin used a couple of runs to help cut the deficit to five points by the end of the quarter (63-58).

While both teams shot under .500 from the field in the third quarter, Stockton's defense gave them the edge, 90-74.

The Kings took a lead of 24 points in the final frame locking in their second straight victory of the regular season, 126-118.

The Stockton Kings will tip-off the new year taking on the Memphis Hustle at Adventist Health Arena on Thursday, January 2 at 7:00 PM PST.

NBA G League Stories from December 30, 2024

