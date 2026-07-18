Lindsey Heaps on Taking on Portland Thorns for Her First Denver Match
Published on July 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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Watch Denver Summit take on Portland Thorns today, July 18 at 2PM ET on CBS and Paramount+
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