Liam Folkes Joins Mariners

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners have received forward Liam Folkes on assignment from the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs. The 25-year-old center has spent the first half of this season with Rockford's ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel.

A native of Scarborough, ON, Folkes put up two huge years in the CCHL with the Brockville Braves, including 72 points in 60 games in 2014-15. From there, he attended Penn State University for four seasons, culminating as an alternate captain as a senior in 2019-20. As a freshman, Folkes scored the double-overtime game winner in the Big 10 championship game vs. Wisconsin, giving the Nittany Lions their first ever NCAA conference title in program history. Folkes put up 103 points in 137 career college games.

Folkes signed his first professional contract with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL in March of 2020. He split the 2020-21 season between the Condors and the Frederikshavn White Hawks of Metal Ligaen, the top the Danish Professional League. In July of 2021, Bakersfield traded Folkes to Rockford, who then assigned him to Indy. With the Fuel this season, Folkes has five goals and six assists in 25 games.

The Mariners, proud affiliates of the Boston Bruins, embark on a five-game road trip this week that will take them to Trois-Rivieres on Wednesday and Glens Falls, NY (Adirondack) on Friday and Saturday. Their next home game is Wednesday, March 9th against the Worcester Railers at 7 PM. It's "Reading Night." Tickets for all home games can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com/tickets or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.

