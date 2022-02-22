Steelheads Weekly - February 22, 2022

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (28-19-3) return to Boise to finish their February schedule while also meeting a team for the first time.

LAST WEEK...

Wednesday, February 16 @ Wichita Thunder: L 3-2

Shots: Steelheads 25, Thunder 21

PP: Steelheads 0-for-2, Thunder 1-for-4

After a scoreless but possessive first period for the Steelheads, the road size capitalized first in a back-and-forth middle frame. Forward Shawn McBride (EA, 2:26 2nd) threw out a baseball swing off the back glass from his own rebound to take the initial lead before the Thunder scored on the power play a few minutes later. Momentum came back to the Steelheads when forward Zach Walker (14:18 2nd) muscled a backhanded shot from the left post to take back the lead, 2-1, however a bad bounce off a Steelheads defenseman leveled the score in the final minute of the frame. More misfortune followed in the third period as a deflection bounced the wrong way, and a late surge wasn't enough in the 3-2 result.

Friday, February 18 @ Kansas City Mavericks: W 2-1 (SO)

Shots: Steelheads 36, Mavericks 29

PP: Steelheads 0-for-4, Mavericks 0-for-5

The Steelheads and Mavericks played at a blistering pace in the first period, and after a slow start to attempts the Steelheads pressed forward and garnered the first strike. Forward Zach Walker (18:29 1st) followed up his own attempt with a rebound put back for the 1-0 lead. That pace continued through a scoreless second period and early through the third, however the Mavericks found the tying goal while 4-on-4 to force overtime, 1-1. After a scoreless extra frame, forward Luc Brown (1st Round) opened the scoring in a 1-for-1 opening round of the shootout and forward Colton Kehler (5th Round) finished off the night with the clincher in the 2-1 shootout win.

Monday, February 21 @ Kansas City Mavericks: L 5-1

Shots: Steelheads 25, Mavericks 35

PP: Steelheads 0-for-1, Mavericks 0-for-4

The Mavericks came out of the gates quickly and rallied around a goal coming right after their first power play of the game to take the initial 1-0 lead. The Steelheads weathered the early storm and found a breakaway in the back half of the second period to help rally forward offensively and come into their own. Momentum didn't convert to tallies before the Mavericks earned two more goals in the third period, but forward Zach Walker (16:42 3rd) was able to string together a tally to give the road side a chance at the comeback, 3-1. However, the Mavericks earned two more late to seal the 5-1 result.

THIS WEEK...

Wednesday, February 23 vs. Worcester Railers - 7:10 p.m. MT

Friday, February 25 vs. Worcester Railers - 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, February 26 vs. Worcester Railers - 7:10 p.m. MT

The Steelheads host the Worcester Railers to close out February for a three-game weekend. This is the first ever meeting with the Railers since the franchise began in 2017-18 at the ECHL level, and it also marks the franchise the furthest east that the Steelheads have played in team history. However, this is the second home series against a North Division opponent after hosting the Adirondack Thunder in mid-November and taking two of three games. Including their games against the Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies, Elmira Jackals, Reading Royals and Trenton Devils, the Steelheads are 9-6-1 against North Division opponents.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

4 For $50 Family Friday: Get four tickets, four Double R Ranch hot dogs, and four Pepsis for just $50 and bring out the whole family for a Friday night with the Steelheads. Limited availability that sell out fast, so go to idahosteelheads.com to get yours today.

$2 Beer Wednesday: $2 beers are back for every Wednesday night game during the 2021-22 season. The second of 11 $2 Beer Wednesdays comes on Wednesday, Nov. 24 against the Allen Americans. Get your seats at idahosteelheads.com or call 331-TIXS.

Jayden DeLuca Weekend: Help the Steelheads raise awareness for childhood cardiac health on Jayden DeLuca Foundation Weekend on February 25-26. Specialty jerseys will be auctioned off online through the weekend, and tickets are available at idahosteelheads.com.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads have points in 10 of their last 13 games, owning an 8-3-2 record since January 26.

- Zach Walker is on both a four-game point streak (3-2-5) and three-game goal streak, both are career-high marks and the latter ties a team-high for this season.

- Matt Tugnutt has five points over his last four games (2-3-5), matching a team-high in that stretch.

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 17 - A.J. White

ASSISTS: 26 -A.J. White

POINTS: 43 - A.J. White

PP GOALS: 8 - A.J. White

SH GOALS: 2 - Shawn McBride/Will Merchant

GW GOALS: 4 - Colton Kehler

PIMS: 42 - Colton Kehler

PLUS/MINUS: +11 - Casey Johnson/Will Merchant

SHOTS: 159 - Luc Brown

WINS 12 - Jake Kupsky

GAA: 2.33 - Jake Kupsky

SAVE %: .921 - Colton Point

2021-22 Mountain Division Standings

1. Utah 30-17-2-1 .630

2. STEELHEADS 28-19-2-1 .590

3. Rapid City 25-19-4-3 .559

4. Tulsa 24-21-1-2 .531

5. Allen 21-20-5-1 .511

6. Wichita 22-21-7-0 .510

7. Kansas City 23-24-2-1 .490

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All home games during the 2021-22 regular season are broadcast on local television as well as on radio and online pay-per-view. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloSports.

The Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2021-22 season on 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. Listen to the long-form podcast-style format to get you more in-depth conversations and information from players, alumni and others from the hockey world.

The Steelheads return to Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7:10 p.m. hosting the Worcester Railers. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.

