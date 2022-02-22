Lethemon Recalled by Reign, Ingham Assigned to Swamp Rabbits

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today a pair of transactions as goaltender John Lethemon is recalled by the Ontario Reign, while goaltender Jacob Ingham has been assigned to Greenville by the Los Angeles Kings.

Lethemon, 25, earns his first recall to the AHL this season after appearing in 20 games for the Swamp Rabbits thus far. Through his appearances for Greenville, the Northville, MI native posted an 8-9-3 record with a 2.40 goals against average and a .914 save percentage to accompany his two shutouts. Lethemon receives his call-up to the AHL while holding the fourth lowest goals against average in the ECHL.

Ingham, 21, returns to the Swamp Rabbits for the first time since since January after appearing four games for the Reign. This season, the Barrie, Ontario native posted a 2-2-1 record in five games with the AHL side, tallying a 4.29 goals against average and an .861 save percentage. In 10 outings with the Swamp Rabbits, Ingham earned a 5-3-2 record with a 3.22 goals against average and an .895 save percentage.

The Swamp Rabbits return home to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. to face-off with the South Carolina Stingrays.

