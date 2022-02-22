Nickelodeon Jersey Auction Proceeds Donated to the Animal Refuge Center

ESTERO, Fla. - Over the weekend, the Florida Everblades sported specialty Garfield jerseys in a pair of wins against the South Carolina Stingrays on February 18 and 19. The Nickelodeon jerseys were auctioned off on the DASH Auction App in a five-day auction from Feb. 16 - 20, ultimately raising a grand total of $22,955. All net proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Animal Refuge Center (ARC).

Located in North Fort Myers, ARC is the largest no-kill animal shelter and sanctuary in the state of Florida. ARC's mission is to care for all abandoned and owner-surrendered cats and dogs they receive until they can find a forever home.

"ARC is overwhelmed by the success of the online team jersey auction," said Betty Hughes, ARC Board Treasurer. "The proceeds will provide much needed funds for ARC to continue intaking abandoned pets and pulling special needs cases from area shelters that cannot accommodate. Congratulations to the Everblades organization for their successful 'think outside the box' online approach to this fabulous fundraiser!"

"We are grateful to have been able to raise these funds to donate to ARC through our Garfield jersey auction this past weekend," stated Chris Palin, Everblades Executive Vice President of Business Development. "ARC continues to do incredible work for our local pets and families. We are so thankful for our dedicated fans and DASH auction to be able to raise an incredible amount of funds for ARC and their mission."

The next specialty jersey auction for the 2021-22 season will take place for Blackout Night on Saturday, March 12 vs. the Orlando Solar Bears. Auction details will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Blades will face the Orlando Solar Bears for their next home game, set for Wednesday, February 23 at 7:30pm. Join us Hump Day Deals, including $3 Bud Light Drafts and $3 John Morrell hot dogs.

