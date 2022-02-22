Nolan Kneen Returns

February 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans defenseman Nolan Kneen

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans defenseman Nolan Kneen(Allen Americans)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), announced today that defenseman Nolan Kneen has been released from his Professional Tryout.

Nolan Kneen played in 14 games with the Charlotte Checkers and had six points (1 goal and 5 assists). The 22-year-old blueliner is in his second season of professional hockey.

The former Western Hockey League player appeared in 40 games with the Americans over the last two seasons and has 17 points (6 goals and 11 assists).

The Americans travel to Cincinnati tomorrow and begin a three-game series against the Cyclones on Thursday. The Americans return home on Friday, March 4th against the Idaho Steelheads. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

