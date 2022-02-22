Toledo's Christopoulos Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Toledo Walleye goaltender Billy Christopoulos

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Billy Christopoulos of the Toledo Walleye is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 14-20. It is the second time this season, and fourth time in his career, that he has received the weekly honor.

Christopoulos went 3-0-0 with a 2.31 goals-against average and a save percentage of .939 in three appearances last week.

The 28-year-old made 27 saves in a 3-2 win at Cincinnati on Wednesday, stopped 37 shots in a 6-3 victory at Fort Wayne on Friday and had 43 saves in a 3-2 win at Cincinnati on Sunday.

A native of Raleigh, North Carolina, Christopoulos is 16-3-2 in 21 appearances with the Walleye this season. He ranks third in the ECHL in wins, is tied for third with a .923 save percentage and is sixth with a 2.46 goals-against average. He is also 2-1-0 with a 2.36 goals-against average and a save percentage of .922 in three appearance with Charlotte of the American Hockey League.

Christopoulos, who was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team in 2019-20, has appeared in 69 career ECHL games with Toledo, Indy and South Carolina with an overall record of 51-11-6 with three shutouts, a 2.34 goals-against average and a save percentage of .926.

Prior to turning pro, Christopoulos saw action in 93 career games at the Air Force Academy where he went 42-35-11 with eight shutouts, a 2.29 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913.

Runners-Up: Olivier Rodrigue, Wichita (3-0-0, 2.17 GAA, .923 save pct.) and Colten Ellis, Worcester (2-0-0, 1.51 GAA, .949 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Colton Point (Idaho), Francois Brassard (Jacksonville), Matt Greenfield (Kansas City) and Brody Claeys (Wheeling).

