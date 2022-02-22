ECHL Transactions - February 22
February 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 22, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kansas City:
Ryan Galt, F
Maine:
Roshen Jaswal, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Dylan Pasco, G added as EBUG
Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G loaned to Lehigh Valley
Cincinnati:
Delete Jackson Leef, F traded to Tulsa
Greenville:
Add Jacob Ingham, G assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles
Add Dallas Gerads, F returned from loan to Cleveland
Delete Austin Eastman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/21)
Jacksonville:
Delete Ara Nazarian, F loaned to Rochester
Kansas City:
Delete Nick Pastujov, F loaned to Rochester
Delete Mario Vrab, G released as EBUG
Reading:
Add Cam Strong, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Garret Cockerill, D activated from reserve
Delete Jared Brandt, D placed on reserve
Delete Cam Strong, F traded to South Carolina
South Carolina:
Delete Logan Flodell, G traded to Reading
Tulsa:
Delete Logan Coomes, F traded to Cincinnati
