ECHL Transactions - February 22

February 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 22, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kansas City:

Ryan Galt, F

Maine:

Roshen Jaswal, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Dylan Pasco, G added as EBUG

Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G loaned to Lehigh Valley

Cincinnati:

Delete Jackson Leef, F traded to Tulsa

Greenville:

Add Jacob Ingham, G assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles

Add Dallas Gerads, F returned from loan to Cleveland

Delete Austin Eastman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/21)

Jacksonville:

Delete Ara Nazarian, F loaned to Rochester

Kansas City:

Delete Nick Pastujov, F loaned to Rochester

Delete Mario Vrab, G released as EBUG

Reading:

Add Cam Strong, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Garret Cockerill, D activated from reserve

Delete Jared Brandt, D placed on reserve

Delete Cam Strong, F traded to South Carolina

South Carolina:

Delete Logan Flodell, G traded to Reading

Tulsa:

Delete Logan Coomes, F traded to Cincinnati

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.