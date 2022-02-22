Billy Christopoulos Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

(Toledo, OH) - Goaltender Billy Christopoulos has been named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for February 14-20. It is the fourth time he has won the award in his career and the second time this year after taking the honor for the week of December 13-19.

Christopoulos led the Walleye to a perfect 3-0-0 week with a 2.31 goals against average and a .939 save percentage, starting all three games. He had 27 saves in Toledo's 3-2 win at Cincinnati on Wednesday, then picked up 37 stops in the 6-3 win at Fort Wayne on Friday. He saved his best for Sunday, a 3-2 overtime win in which Christopoulos posted a season-high 43 saves.

The 28-year-old is 16-3-2 this year in his return to the Walleye with a 2.46 GAA and a .923 SVP. He ranks third in the league in wins, is tied for third in save percentage, and ranks sixth in goals against average. On top of his great season with the Walleye, Christopoulos has a 2-1-0 record in the AHL with a 2.36 GAA and .922 SVP when he landed for a few weeks with Charlotte.

Christopoulos had a breakout season in 2019-20 when he went 23-3-3 with a 2.30 goals against average and a .932 save percentage for Toledo. That year he was named as the goaltender for the ECHL All-Rookie Team. In his ECHL career, he has appeared in 61 games with a record of 45-10-5 with a 2.36 GAA and .924 SVP.

From 2015-2019, the native of Raleigh, North Carolina was with the Air Force Academy. In 93 games for the Falcons, Christopoulos went 42-31-11 with a 2.29 goals against average and a .913 save percentage. He appeared in a career-best 43 games during his junior campaign (2017-2018) in which he also scored career bests in wins with 23, a 2.06 GAA, and .922 SVP. Christopoulos was awarded AHA Goaltender of the Year in back-to-back years (2017-2019) during which he won 37 games.

