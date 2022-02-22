Grasso Strikes Twice in Third to Help Thunder Down Growlers, 4-3

Adirondack Thunder forward Sebastian Vidmar (right) vs. the Newfoundland Growlers

GLENS FALLS, NY - Patrick Grasso scored two goals in a span of 1:18 in the third period to help the Adirondack Thunder defeat the Newfoundland Growlers and snap Adirondack's six-game losing skid. Sebastian Vidmar and Tyler Irvine also netted goals while Brandon Kasel made 30 saves in the Thunder's 4-3 win on Tuesday night at Cool Insuring Arena.

The Growlers got the goal scoring started in the first period just 6:10 in following a tic-tac-toe passing play between Jeremy McKenna and Ryan Chyzowski, with Chyzowski going top-shelf on Kasel for his 11th of the season.

Adirondack tied the game at 14:48 of the second period after Jordan Kaplan collected the puck behind the Newfoundland net. Kaplan found Sebastian Vidmar right in the slot, who ripped the puck past Keith Petruzzelli for his 12th of the season and fourth in as many games.

The Thunder started the third period on a 5-on-3 powerplay for 1:53. Just as the powerplay expired, Trey Phillips made a slap pass to the bottom of the circle to Tyler Irvine. Irvine directed the puck into the back of the cage for his 14th of the season to give Adirondack their first lead of the game. Grasso picked up the secondary assist at 1:55.

Zach O'Brien tied the game for Newfoundland at 7:27 of the third period and just 52 seconds later, Luke Bafia put the Growlers ahead.

It took just 54 seconds for the Thunder to respond as Grasso centered the puck from the side of the net off of Growlers' defenseman Matteo Pietroniro into the back of the net to tie it at 3. Tyler Irvine captured the lone helper at 9:13. Less than 90 seconds later, Nick Rivera knocked down a puck in the neutral zone that sent Grasso into the offensive zone. Grasso lifted a shot short-side over the shoulder of Petruzzelli for his second of the game to put Adirondack in front 4-3.

Adirondack held Newfoundland off the scoreboard for the remaining 9:25 of the third period to secure their first win since February 5th.

The Thunder finished 0-for-3 on the powerplay but went a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty. Adirondack has killed off their last nine penalties. Newfoundland outshot Adirondack 33-21 in front of a crowd of 3,062.

The two teams will face each other again tomorrow night at Cool Insuring Arena. Puck drop is set for 7pm.

