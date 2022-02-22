Nolan Valleau Released from PTO with Stockton Heat

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that defenseman Nolan Valleau has been released from his Professional Try-Out agreement with the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League and is expected to return to Orlando.

Valleau, 29, appeared in four games with Stockton after signing his PTO on Jan. 10. He originally signed an ECHL Standard Player Contract with the Solar Bears on Dec. 21 and appeared in two games with Orlando, tallying one assist.

Valleau has 58 points (14g-44a) in 95 career ECHL games, all with the Solar Bears.

