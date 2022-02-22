Fort Wayne's Graber Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Will Graber of the Fort Wayne Komets is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Feb. 14-20.

Graber scored two goals and added seven assists for nine points in four games last week.

The 25-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 win against Kalamazoo on Wednesday, picked up an assist in a 6-3 loss to Toledo on Friday, notched four assists in a 4-2 victory against Tulsa on Saturday and had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over Kalamazoo on Sunday.

Under contract to Hershey of the American Hockey League, Graber leads ECHL defensemen with 39 assists and 53 points - which ranks second overall in the league - and is second among blueliners with 14 goals in 35 games with the Komets this season. He has also skated in two AHL games with the Bears.

A native of Broomfield, Colorado, Graber has tallied 54 points (14g-40a) in 46 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne and South Carolina while adding four points (1g-3a) in 22 career games with Hershey.

Prior to turning pro, Graber recorded 97 points (35g-62a) in 123 career games at Dartmouth College and 41 points (13g-28a) in 134 career games in the United States Hockey League with Sioux Falls, Muskegon and Fargo.

On behalf of Will Graber, a case of pucks will be donated to a Fort Wayne youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 45,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners-Up: Cody Sylvester, Atlanta (3 gp, 4g, 4a, 8 pts.) and Peter Crinella, Wichita (3 gp, 4g, 3a, 7 pts.).

Also Nominated: J.C. Campagna (Allen), Justin Vaive (Cincinnati), Zach Walker (Idaho), Jake Elmer (Jacksonville), Nick Pastujov (Kansas City), Alec Butcher (Rapid City), Ryan Lowney (Toledo), Cam Hausinger (Wheeling) and Reese Newkirk (Worcester).

